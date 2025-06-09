Lions…
MANY people are asking me if now is the time to buy TSLA. So, I am going to do something here I will probably regret as I never to this.
But here it goes.
TSLA is NOT a buy right now, IMO. The risk of further downside is HIGH.
Let me break this down.
If you are a long-term investor, I would suggest watching for a better entry, but patience is key. Let it come down a bit, $250ish, OR wait until RSI hits 30s and MACD turns back up LOOKING FOR A SPIKE IN VOLUME. (Not a spike in price!)
If you are a trader, avoid longs here, short setups are stronger than long setups.
THIS IS JUST MY OPINION…NOT ADVICE.
GM
I wouldn't buy any auto stock right now if you are thinking long term. The auto industry appears to be on the precipice of a collapse.
I wouldn`t buy tesla for nothing in the world, and I am not an investor