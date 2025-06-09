Lions…

MANY people are asking me if now is the time to buy TSLA. So, I am going to do something here I will probably regret as I never to this.

But here it goes.

TSLA is NOT a buy right now, IMO. The risk of further downside is HIGH.

Let me break this down.

If you are a long-term investor, I would suggest watching for a better entry, but patience is key. Let it come down a bit, $250ish, OR wait until RSI hits 30s and MACD turns back up LOOKING FOR A SPIKE IN VOLUME. (Not a spike in price!)

If you are a trader, avoid longs here, short setups are stronger than long setups.

THIS IS JUST MY OPINION…NOT ADVICE.

GM