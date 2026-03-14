United. Fearless.

Lions united against war.

Lions united for peace.

Lions united in love and action.

Lions… What matters now is making a positive difference.

Not more hatred.

Not more division.

Not more cheering for destruction.

United against war. United for life. United for each other.

Lions. If we want to change the world, it does not begin with waiting for politicians, generals, or headlines to suddenly grow a conscience.

It begins with us.

It begins with the smallest gesture.

The quiet act.

The human act.

The act that says… we reject the spirit of war, and we choose the spirit of love, courage, and unity instead.

So today, I would like to make a few simple suggestions.

Three small ways we can begin pushing back against the darkness together:

Check on one person today.

A call. A text. A word of care.

You never know who needs it.

Give $5 or give 5 minutes of your time. To someone in need. To a cause that matters. To a soul who just needs to feel seen.

Forgive one grievance.

Lay one burden down.

Refuse to let bitterness make a home in you.

Or come up with one act of your own and commit to it.

Because that is how real change begins.

Not only in speeches.

Not only in protests.

But in the daily decision to become more human in a world trying to train us to be less.

Divine love…

GM