Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Elizabeth Cecil's avatar
Elizabeth Cecil
1h

Well stated, Brother!

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
44m

Amen!

United we stand, divided we fall. Our adversaries know this which is why we are being mercilessly divided.

Do not give them what they want. Do not build a bigger fence against your neighbor, build a bigger table, and lets get together and take this country, and our destinies, back.

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