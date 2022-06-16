Lions and friends…
As we know, the ECB is now using some kind of “emergency” tool in an attempt to prevent a “fragmentation” of the debt market and the Fed. MUST follow suit. This action is massively inflationary. (We all knew this was coming, a “fragmentation” which is another term for IMPLOSION). We have known this for an entire decade, and I have talk…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.