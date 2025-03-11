Lions…
The market is again breaking down, now falling through a critical level.
Below is a new breakdown of the S&P 500 I have just done for you.
Volume is increasing significantly on down days, confirming strong selling pressure.
Bearish Signal: Heavy selling volume supports the downtrend.
Overall. Bearish trend remains however, a Bounce May Be Near (thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.