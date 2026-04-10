Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
14m

How can we stand all this WINNING?

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
15m

Altogether now .. Shock Face on and idk how many Duh duh duh’s😎🍺🎵😁🔥❤️💪😂🥃💯🍩

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