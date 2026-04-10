Lions…

This doesn’t surprise you, nor me…

The index fell to an all-time low of 47.6, down from 53.3 in March… with the deterioration being broad based across age, income, and political affiliation.

Lions. In economics, when sentiment falls, and we just made history here, its an “early warning sign” that households/consumers are becoming defensive and getting squeezed.

Lions. AGAIN! This fits right into the SEVERE economic downturn we’ve been talking about.

Its time. HUNKER DOWN…

Click HERE.

GM