Lions. U.S. Consumer Sentiment Just Made History... (AN ALL TIME LOW FOR OUR COUNTRY).
From Greg M
Lions…
This doesn’t surprise you, nor me…
The index fell to an all-time low of 47.6, down from 53.3 in March… with the deterioration being broad based across age, income, and political affiliation.
Lions. In economics, when sentiment falls, and we just made history here, its an “early warning sign” that households/consumers are becoming defensive and getting squeezed.
Lions. AGAIN! This fits right into the SEVERE economic downturn we’ve been talking about.
Its time. HUNKER DOWN…
Click HERE.
GM
How can we stand all this WINNING?
Altogether now .. Shock Face on and idk how many Duh duh duh’s😎🍺🎵😁🔥❤️💪😂🥃💯🍩