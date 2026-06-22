Lions. As we expected. And here are the numbers they are allowing us to know.

Currently the gross national debt is $39.28 trillion…

Lions. That is up about $2.7 trillion from one year earlier . (Rising about $7.39 billion per day added over the past year).

The Interest on the debt is accelerating at a staggering pace.

US Treasury debt interest payments jumped 44% year over year to a record $133 billion for one month . (Yes, read that one again).

And Lions… The CBO’s forward path is hideous.

The CBO (CON-gressional Budget Office) is projecting that the deficit will rise from 5.8% of GDP in 2026 to 6.7% by 2036 , while net interest grows from 3.3% of GDP to 4.6% .

Are we winning yet?

GM