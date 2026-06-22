Lions. U.S. Debt And Deficits Are MELTING-UP Faster.... The CBO Warns. (Here Are The Numbers). And Its A Disaster....
From Greg M
Lions. As we expected. And here are the numbers they are allowing us to know.
Currently the gross national debt is $39.28 trillion…
Lions. That is up about $2.7 trillion from one year earlier. (Rising about $7.39 billion per day added over the past year).
The Interest on the debt is accelerating at a staggering pace.
US Treasury debt interest payments jumped 44% year over year to a record $133 billion for one month. (Yes, read that one again).
And Lions… The CBO’s forward path is hideous.
The CBO (CON-gressional Budget Office) is projecting that the deficit will rise from 5.8% of GDP in 2026 to 6.7% by 2036, while net interest grows from 3.3% of GDP to 4.6%.
Are we winning yet?
GM
Sounds like 3 for $10 is a better deal than 4 for $12.
"IF" we are storing our labor in gold and silver and stacking physical Federal Reserve Issued Notes. We are making out like a bandit. What a Freek-Show