Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Craig's avatar
Craig
3h

Sounds like 3 for $10 is a better deal than 4 for $12.

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Robert R's avatar
Robert R
2h

"IF" we are storing our labor in gold and silver and stacking physical Federal Reserve Issued Notes. We are making out like a bandit. What a Freek-Show

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