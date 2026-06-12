Lions. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright Contradicts Trump's "The Strait Has Been Open" Comment. (The Strait IS NOT Open). And The US Is In Crisis. (Full-Breakdown).
From Greg M
Lions. Yesterday Trump said: “The Strait Is Open, People Just Don’t Know It Yet.”
Today, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright says: “The Strait Is Not Open, And the US Navy is helping move about 7 million barrels per day out of the Persian Gulf, which is no where near normal flow.
The normal flow is 20 million barrels day.
Trump has allowed about 133 million b…