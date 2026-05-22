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Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress
3h

Greg, have you watched any of Warsh's ceremony?

I am working on a piece right now about 2 EOs Trump signed this week that directly empower the Fed by further merging tokenization and stablecoins with accounts at the Fed, and backdoor digital IDs. Hopefully it will be out later today.

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SquigleDog7
3h

the dollar menu will be the $10 menu

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