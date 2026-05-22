Lions. In the US, food inflation is accelerating.

The USDA says that food prices are rising. (PLEASE INSERT A BIG FAT DUH FOR YOURSELF HERE________________!)

Fresh vegetables, 11.5% higher year over year. Beef and veal up 14.8%, Pork up 2.3%, Fish and seafood up 6.2%… Eggs are down BIG, 39% (after they exploded higher following the supply shocks/avian flu scare. Poultry up 0.5%

Gasoline prices nationwide are now at its highest level since 2022.

Here is some other fantastic news as Wall Street cheers! Energy prices in aggregate are higher by +17.9% Gasoline +28.4% Electricity +6.1% Natural gas +3.0%

Then we have… Shelter +3.3%. Medical care +2.5%. Household furnishings +3.9%. Airline fares +20.7%

Lions. These are the numbers they are allowing us to know. I literally copy and pasted them.

The bottom line Lions? You know it already……………..the consumer is being boxed in.

Wall Street right now is celebrating asset inflation, while Main Street is drowning in necessity inflation. (Destroyed from within).

That my beautiful Lions is the Great Divergence we spoke about a few weeks ago, (link below….) and its getting worse, FASTER.

GM