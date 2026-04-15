Lions. U.S. Import Prices Rise For The 3rd Straight Month... (And Next Month?) IT WILL BE MUCH WORSE DUE TO THE WAR.
From Greg M
Lions…
US import prices rose 0.8% in March, the third straight monthly increase.
On a year-over-year basis they were up 2.1%, the highest since December 2024.
Lions… DO NOT expect this to stop. Import prices are another upstream pressure point… especially when they rise alongside hot wholesale inflation. Click HERE.
EXPECT APRIL TO BE MUCH WORSE DUE TO THE WAR.
Lions. Import prices rising means the inflation shock is still entering the country, not leaving it.
America is losing.
GM
We’re entering the Dark Ages 2.0 … rearrange those deck chairs on the Titanic !