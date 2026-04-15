Lions…

US import prices rose 0.8% in March, the third straight monthly increase.

On a year-over-year basis they were up 2.1%, the highest since December 2024.

Lions… DO NOT expect this to stop. Import prices are another upstream pressure point… especially when they rise alongside hot wholesale inflation. Click HERE.

EXPECT APRIL TO BE MUCH WORSE DUE TO THE WAR.

Lions. Import prices rising means the inflation shock is still entering the country, not leaving it.

America is losing.

GM