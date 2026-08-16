Lions. U.S. Military Officer And Personnel Resignations SKYROCKET Under Trump's "Leadership." From Greg MGregory MannarinoAug 16, 2026∙ Paid37278ShareLions US military officers are voluntarily leaving the US military in never been seen before numbers. Including HIGH ranking military brass. Under Trump and Hegseth, the US military has seen early retirements for US military officers and personnel SURGE in recent months. (Including forced turnovers, removals, and rank reductions at the very top of the m…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Previous