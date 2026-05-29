Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
2h

This leaves us wide open for the next phase of controlled decline.

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
2h

By the futures market manipulation one would never know how screwed we really are.

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