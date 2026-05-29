Lions. We warned on this, we talked about this, and now…. its here.

US EMERGENCY OIL RESERVES ARE BEING DRAINED AND “LOANED OUT” AT A RECORD PACE WHILE DIESEL STOCKS SIT NEAR CRISIS LEVELS.

Lions. Here we are, and we called this from day one. We are in a war driven crude and energy crisis, with high oil/gasoline/diesel prices bleeding off into food and the overall US economy.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. Our country is draining, and “loaning out” its reserves AT A RECORD PACE to support foreign economies.

FACT. Yes… the US creates a huge amount of oil… but even with that, the barrels cannot be replaced or refined fast enough.

DIESEL RESERVES AT CRISIS LEVELS. Lions. Diesel moves trucks. Diesel moves freight. Diesel moves farm equipment. Diesel moves construction. Diesel moves the supply chain. So if emergency crude and diesel reserves are being burned/loaned out while diesel stocks are vanishing, that is warning in the midst of a national crisis.

THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT IS POTENTIALLY ENORMOUS.

1. Inflation gets reinforced. Lions. If emergency crude is being released and loaned out while diesel stocks are disappearing, it means the system is trying to cushion price pressure rather than eliminate it. And the costs bleed into everything.

2. Bond yields stay under pressure. That means the Trump/Fed/Treasury Complex buys/monetizes more debt. (This in and of itself is highly inflationary).

Lions. You already know this… if yields rise while the stock market is being held up by a handful of mega cap tech, then rate-sensitive tech can get hit HARD. AND THAT is the house of cards path. Click HERE.

3. Food prices get hit…… again. Lions. Diesel runs the food system FULL-STOP. Farm equipment, fertilizer transport, refrigerated trucking, distribution centers, grocery delivery…. all diesel linked. So diesel stress becomes food stress. This feeds directly into the food affordability crisis turning into a supply side scarcity crisis.

4. Household stress worsens. Lions. This is common sense. Gasoline, diesel pass-through into food, utilities, shipping costs, insurance, these costs all hit the consumer.

5. US small businesses get hit even harder. Forced to absorb higher energy/freight costs. More layoffs and closures follow. (All while corporations are lining up, AND GETTING, government grants and “bridge” programs).

6. The emergency cushion gets smaller. Lions! The SPR is NOT supposed to be a shock absorber for foreign economies. The SPR is for DOMESTIC EMERGENCIES/CRISIS.

Lions……………….if the US continues to “loan out” our SPR/commercial diesel, that leaves our country wide open and vulnerable.

Lions Bottom Line. The American people have little, or no idea of what is happening.

But you do… Stay alert! Stay sovereign. Protect yourselves and protect The Pride.

Because THAT………………… is what Lions do.

***Lions. This is so important that I opened sourced it. Share this. Re-post it/copy paste it… GET IT OUT THERE.

GM