Lions... U.S. Small Business Decline Is Worsening. Here Are The Numbers.
From Greg M
Here is a breakdown of the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index (a widely watched survey of small business owners on sales, hiring, inflation, credit conditions, etc.).
As of today, Jan. 23, 2026. What U.S. small businesses are saying.
Sales are soft: net -8% sales over the last 3 months (below the historical avg ~0%).
Profit trend is negative: net lower profits, 41% blame weaker sales.
Pricing: net 30% of U.S small businesses raised selling prices on higher input costs, with another net 28% who plan to raise prices next 3 months (above long-run norms).
Delinquency rate on business loans (all commercial banks): 1.33% (Q3 2025), up from 1.18% (Q3 2024).
Yes— the US economic decline .. the US is no longer a superpower. Expect bank runs very soon. Silver hit over $100/ oz today … a huge sign that the dollar is dead. Its buying power is declining at lightning speed. We are in stagflation - high unemployment, with high inflation. ‼️😱
