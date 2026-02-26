US weekly jobless claims rise. Unemployment rate likely unchanged.

(Reuters)-New initial claims rose to 212,000 for the week ended Feb. 21, up 4,000 from the prior week.

Reuters says the unemployment rate is likely to stay at 4.3% in February.

Lions…

The US IS AT STALL SPEED. The labor market weakening matters despite the counterfeit narrative.

Why?

Because at this point not only does the truth not matter anymore, but neither do We the People.

The US labor market is not strong therefore… America is weakening. And no false narrative can change that.

Moreover, job availability is declining.

This means that re-employment becomes more difficult for those losing their jobs!

Lions… we are witnessing decline IN REAL TIME meanwhile, we are being told “America Is Back” at the SOTU.

The Boiling Frog.

Lions. The labor market does not need to “crash overnight…” all it needs to do, and its doing this now, is progressively weaken.

And again… no counterfeit #FAKE #FALSE narrative can somehow magically alter reality.

GM