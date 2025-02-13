Lions…
Look at the chart below.
This is the relationship between the CPI, (consumer price index), and the inflation rate. The red circle on the left is the last time we had a crossover which led to an inflation surge. What reversed this surge, was In 1979, Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker introduced a new monetary policy of high interest rates (circl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.