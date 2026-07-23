Lions. We are now ranked #4 in Substack Finance .

This achievement does not belong to me.

It belongs to every Lion who chose truth over propaganda, courage over comfort, and unity over division.

You built this Pride.

You strengthened this platform. You carried this message forward.

Lions, we never compromised… NOT ONCE EVER! To rise. Nor did we ever once bend the truth to “fit in.”

The Lions are rising together.

Thank you, Lions.

This is yours.

GM