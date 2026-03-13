Lions. WE ARE RISING! Top 10 Finance Substacks.
From Greg M
Lions…
As of March 2026, Gregory Mannarino (OUR FREEDOM PLATFORM), is ranked among the Top 10 Finance Substacks.
That is YOU Lions. YOU did that….
WE STAND UNITED! And are together making a positive difference.
DIVINE LOVE!
GM (The Daddy Lion).
When you can separate the wheat from the chaff good things happen! Keep it up Greg!
Excellent news! Congratulations to everyone and especially to you Greg for putting all of this together. You offer excellent insight and clarity as to what is going on. You are really the one that is responsible for this. Keep up the great work and I’m glad to be part of it.