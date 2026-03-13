Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
1h

When you can separate the wheat from the chaff good things happen! Keep it up Greg!

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
Bryan Cecilio's avatar
Bryan Cecilio
1h

Excellent news! Congratulations to everyone and especially to you Greg for putting all of this together. You offer excellent insight and clarity as to what is going on. You are really the one that is responsible for this. Keep up the great work and I’m glad to be part of it.

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