(CNBC) The Trump family’s crypto ventures produced huge gains for the family while investors in related tokens/shares saw steep losses, with the family using brand power and limited personal-capital risk across ventures like World Liberty Financial $TRUMP coin.

Lions. Here it is again…………….. AND WE NAILED IT TO THE WALL.

How?

Because the pattern is always the same…

Trump… now a political brand, AND HE IS A MASTER OF monetizing himself to his own people who are looking for a BIG payday.

Trump told his own supporters to buy… then, as usual, they get pulled in by loyalty and hype. AND…. ITS GONE.

(What did we say Lions? DO NOT TOUCH THIS WITH A 10 FOOT POLE).

THEN…. Insiders, INCLUDING THE TRUMP CRIME FAMILY, close the exits… THEN, the small “investor” gets caught in the political hype/scam/grift, AND GETS CRUSHED.

Hey! Anyone need a watch? Trump will sell you one of these Made In China watches below to celebrate the deliberate downfall of America starting at only $499 and up to $899. (You can pre-order these now).

(Click on the image below).



