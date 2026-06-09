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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
1h

Man that Trump watch will go great with the gold shoes, Trump Hat, the Trump phone, and the complete and utter blasphemous Trump altered bible.

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4 replies
Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

Low quality, won’t keep time. And you’ll get his daily grift update.

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