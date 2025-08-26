HEADLINE…
Lions…
We called this! That “the government” buying/taking position in Intel would move BEYOND tech…. well here it is. (Moreover, its far from over).
State–corporate fusion ramps up.
This is a template for control state-sponsored control. Consistent with the broader “programmable control” EXACTLY AS we’ve been warning about.
Intel was the pilot… n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.