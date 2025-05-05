Lions…

The U.S. Treasury market, the so called "risk-free" anchor of global finance, is behaving like a junk bond market. To me this is a clear sign that liquidity is evaporating faster. Bid/ask spreads are widening and Treasuries are trading erratically. (Something we have been covering a lot as of late in my video blogs).

RIGHT NOW The Fed is in FULL stealth QE mode. And this new US/Yemen war along with this new $1.32 TRILLION spending bill is giving it more fuel. Expect more of this as well… anything and everything possible that can be done to expand and inflate the debt.

Lions…This is what’s happening now. Corporate debt issuance is drying up, and bank lending is collapsing, especially to small/medium businesses.

So, why is it that all this is missing from the headlines?

Here is another “secret” that you are not supposed to know. NO amount of rate cuts will fix this!



Lions.. This is a all pre-debt market collapse/liquidity event in slow motion happening in plain sight.

GM



