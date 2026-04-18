Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
3h

M8 .. I’m out .. most of us plebes ain’t got a pot or a window …

I try to be positive … but most of us .. if we’re being honest are finished … I’d love to come shake your hand in Florida .. but it just won’t happen for me… my Name is Andy Buchanan..

like Red Dawn said

Avenge Me!

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3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Evie's avatar
Evie
3h

Greg, I agree with your analysis. It’s good to hear from you so, thank you!

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
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