Lions…

In light of what just happened, CLICK HERE, This week = a NO-GO on fresh credit spreads/trades.

Why We’re NO-GO On Trades This Week…

Lions. We are NO-GO on new trades this week because our setups require at least some market stability to work.

We do not speculate. We do not chase headlines. We do not gamble.

Lions. Our strategy is to sell premium and get paid upfront. We are stepping into the role of a market maker. We collect premium first, UPFRONT. Then we let time and probabilities work for us.

Lions. But for that edge to work, we need a market that is not being violently jerked around by war headlines, oil shocks, and sudden policy reversals/Presidential propaganda/lies/and deceptions.

That is the problem right now. This market is in “whipsaw mode.” That means price can rip one way, reverse the other, and punish premium sellers before the trade ever has a fair chance to work.

Lions. In this kind of environment, stability disappears and headline chaos takes over.

So the call here is simple. We stay disciplined. We protect capital. And we wait for a market stable enough for our edge to actually be an edge.

GM