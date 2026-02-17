Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Schwartz's avatar
Paul Schwartz
4m

I’m just wondering how this will affect precious metals because technically if the stock market will go up, it will be a risk on environment

Reply
Share
Bill Wallace's avatar
Bill Wallace
4m

I was going to try to write something clever but there can be no comments to this with a joke.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture