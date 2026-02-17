Lions…

Nations, including Europe, are rearming themselves in light of the US building, using, and threatening to use its arsenal.

This is very negative for the purchasing power of central bank issued notes as vast amounts of cash will be required to finance a global military buildup.

I also see this as bond market positive, that is, sovereign debt will likely be bought up at a faster pace.

Lions. These factors alone could potentially push world stock markets higher...

Why?

A global rearmament cycle is a debasement engine ON AN EPIC SCALE… bigger deficits, bigger debt issuance, AND bigger pressure to cap yields…

Lions… If the bond market gets backstopped further via a global rearming cycle, and it ABSOLUTELY will… stocks can levitate, (defense AND industrial winners), as real currency purchasing power debasement accelerates.

As For The Economy…

It’s state-driven/state-sponsored activity that can lift GDP prints… all while the economy weakens faster.

Lions… You WILL see headlines propagandizing strength (jobs, output, “booming” activity)… but it’s funded by growing deficits, HYPER-debt, and not productive expansion.

Lions… You WILL see costs rise, not just via currency debasement, but through rising energy, materials, transport, etc.

So… again Main Street pays the bill in higher prices and lower real wages.

BOTTOM LINE… The world rearming IS a currency debasement debt expansion machine ON A MASSIVE SCALE.

And while GDP will print higher, the economy will decay faster.

GM