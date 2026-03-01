Lions... WE HAVE A PROBLEM. (Trump's War IS NOT GOING WELL... NOR AS PLANNED).
From Greg M
If this were true, no announcement would need to be made… truth needs no justification OR a headline to manage perception.
THIS IS PERCEPTION MANAGEMENT IN REAL TIME.
If this were true, no announcement would need to be made. Truth does not need to be sold. It does not need a slogan. It does not need reassurance. It does not need a headline to calm you down before the fallout arrives.
If something were truly “ahead of schedule,” they would not need to broadcast confidence.
That is the tell.
This is narrative management designed to keep the public emotionally sedated FULL-STOP.
All while it prepares We the People to absorb another shock.
BELIEVE NOTHING THEY TELL YOU…
ESPECIALLY TRUMP THE HIGH PRIEST OF BABYLON.
ABSOLUTEY NOTHING.
GM
You have no idea what is coming, The Entire Middle East will be against the West and Israel. Iran is still using first gen weapons. Amerika will be forced to retreat within a couple of weeks maybe a month. China and Russia will do something to, Attack our financial/bond market is highly probable.
Everything about this is illegal and unconstitutional. War powers active 1973 requires either a congressional approval or prior attack on US military personnel. We attacked first. I don’t believe anybody in the Trump inner circle had the foresight to think about the possible consequences of this illegal unconstitutional act. And this is the result.