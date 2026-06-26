Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Christopher Godfrey's avatar
Christopher Godfrey
4h

I love you Gregory. I can afford it and I will help you support our Lions and Lionesses.

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vladhq's avatar
vladhq
4h

Thank you for everything that you do, Greg 🫡

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