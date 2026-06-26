Here is our problem, and it effects this entire Pride.

Over 38% of current Lions/Lionesses who tried to, and wanted to renew their subscription to The Freedom Platform, (Where The Pride Lives), cannot renew due to financial reasons… (unable to afford the $40 yearly subscription).

People are hurting. Lions are hurting.

OUR MISSION HERE IS TO PROTECT THE PRIDE! AND I WILL SAY THIS AGAIN.

I WILL NOT ALLOW A SINGLE LION/LIONESS TO BE LEFT BEHIND BECAUSE THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO BE HERE…

THIS WILL ABSOLUTELY NOT HAPPEN ON MY WATCH.

Therefore… ANY LION who cannot afford to be here, WE LIONS WILL TAKE CARE OF THEM.

No shame here. Reach out to me via Substack DM…

I WILL GIFT YOU A SUBSCRIPTION IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD IT.

GM