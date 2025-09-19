Lions. We Need MORE REAL Information, NOT LESS FAKED DATA. What's Happening To America?
From Greg M
Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said his agency will propose a rule change following President Donald Trump’s call to switch quarterly earnings reports to a semiannual schedule.
Lions…
Less data does not help us, we actually need MORE real data, not less.
What this change would do.
Fewer check-ins. Companies would rep…
