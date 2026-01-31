Lions. We Rise In Unity. We Uplift With Love.
From Greg M
Lions…
We rise in unity.
We uplift with love.
We show the world Lions don’t just roar… I n I serve.
BE CLEAR. I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there. I’ve set aside a community outreach fund, and I want to put it to work.
We start simple with community food drives.
If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me. We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.
GM
Luv ya Mr .Greg. You Absolutely Walk the Talk. Hugs to you and your family on the weekend!!!
Hoping your sister is doing well too!!! Blessings Always
You're awesome man.