Lions. We Rise In Unity. We Uplift With Love.
From Greg M
Lions…
We rise in unity.
We uplift with love.
We show the world Lions don’t just roar… I n I serve.
BE CLEAR. I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there.
I’ve set aside a community outreach fund, and I want to put it to work.
We start simple with community food drives.
If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me.
We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.
GM
Positive energy
You mention reading all mail and contact me for this or that which I think is awesome. But I have no idea how to reach you other than here. And I do not approve of all the world to read everything I may want to share. I might know of a group or 2 that would love help with a food drive. Thank you.