Lions…

We rise in unity.

We uplift with love.

We show the world Lions don’t just roar… I n I serve.

BE CLEAR. I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there.

I’ve set aside a community outreach fund, and I want to put it to work.

We start simple with community food drives.

If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me.

We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.

GM