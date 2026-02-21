Lions. We Rise In Unity. We Uplift With Love.
From Greg M
Lions…
We rise in unity.
We uplift with love.
We show the world Lions don’t just roar… I n I serve.
BE CLEAR. I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there.
I’ve set aside a community outreach fund, and I want to put it to work.
We start simple with community food drives.
If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me.
We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.
GM
Good morning Greg ... If you can be so gracious please give to the Painted Church
https://thepaintedchurchhawaii.org/ (I see they have a QR code)
FYI, I'm taking care of my wife who has advanced MS, it's 24/7 job
Americans took out from their savings 1/2 trillion dollars in last 9 months, because of inflation.
Bless everyone who helps ... 5AM Hawaii time