Lions. We Rise In Unity. We Uplift With Love.
From Greg M
Lions…
We rise in unity. We uplift with love. We show the world Lions don’t just roar… Lions serve.
Lions I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there. (As many of you already know, I have set aside a community outreach fund and I want to continue to put it to work).
We continue with community food drives. (Lions currently YOU/this pride are supporting multiple food drives around the country, and one outside the US).
If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me.
We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.
GM
Happy Mother’s Day to all the lioness! That you lovely ladies, none of us would be here!
Gregory-opinion of Goldbacks?
God Bless