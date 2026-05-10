Lions…

We rise in unity. We uplift with love. We show the world Lions don’t just roar… Lions serve.

Lions I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there. (As many of you already know, I have set aside a community outreach fund and I want to continue to put it to work).

We continue with community food drives. (Lions currently YOU/this pride are supporting multiple food drives around the country, and one outside the US).

If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me.

We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.

GM