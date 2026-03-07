Lions. We Rise In Unity. We Uplift With Love.
From Greg M
Lions…
We rise in unity.
We uplift with love.
We show the world Lions don’t just roar… I n I serve.
BE CLEAR. I am not asking for donations. The funds are already there.
I’ve set aside a community outreach fund, and I want to put it to work.
We start simple with community food drives.
If you’re already part of a church, group, club, or even a small circle of friends and you feel called to organize a food drive reach out to me.
We can draw from the fund to help you get it done.
GM