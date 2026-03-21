Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
1h

Greg me and my friend do a turkey drive raise money from family and friends .We went to Wal- mart last year they gave us employee discount .We were able to donate 98 turkeys to food bank .THIS IS At thanksgiving

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
Marc Abramsky's avatar
Marc Abramsky
1h

The ways I give back are fostering, donating, charities I believe in and trying to help as many people with special needs that I can. I have a certain number I want to reach before I die and I am close to being there. Blessings to all.

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