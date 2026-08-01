Lions. Weigh In Here. From Greg MGregory MannarinoAug 01, 2026352410ShareLions. Weigh in here.To participate, click on the image below.352410SharePrevious
Kevin Warsh is just another one of Peter Thiel's bitches and the next generation Globalists after the end of WWII cadre is dying or has died off. These mother fuckers the likes of Klause Schwab...
Kevin Warsh and Peter Thiel have indeed been friends for decades, with their relationship beginning in the early 1990s while both were at Stanford University. At the time, Thiel served as treasurer of the Stanford student government association, and Warsh was president of the same body Gate.com. This early connection laid the foundation for a long-standing friendship that has continued into the 21st century.
After Warsh resigned as a Federal Reserve governor in 2011, he collaborated with Thiel and other Silicon Valley figures such as Marc Andreessen and Alex Karp on multiple technology investments CNBC+1. These collaborations were part of a broader network Warsh built with prominent tech entrepreneurs, including Thiel, Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen Europe Says. Their shared Stanford roots and mutual interest in technology have sustained their bond over the years.
Warsh’s ties to Thiel and the wider Silicon Valley community have influenced his views on innovation, AI, and monetary policy. He has described himself as one of the “tech bros” closest to the Silicon Valley ecosystem, and his friendship with Thiel reflects both personal history and a shared belief in the transformative potential of technology - gate.com
I am old enough to remember a time when you didn't really even know who your central banker was, their prescence was so obscure. Versus the rock star status they command today. Their job was supposed to be protecting monetary purchasing power. However it morphed into bailing out every large entity that made bad bets on the open market. Hence the inflationary insanity we have had since 1992 where all indexes move in lock step because of the ridiculous leveraged instruments. Wait until things get worse and Warsh has little to no choice but to raise interest rates. Let's see what the Orange Infant thinks about him then.