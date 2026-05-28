So. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may not be telling us the truth. (Pictured above in his usual state).

Someone is lying here….

Lets break this down.

Hegseth recently said that the Iran war has cost the US $29 billion.

Now… internal intelligence assessments, which are produced by government intelligence agencies themselves, are putting the cost at $50 billion to $72 billion.

Now. Lets consider this.

Is Hegseth lying? Are the internal intelligence assessments cost of $50 billion to $72 billion accurate?

GM