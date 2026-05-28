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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
2h

Hedgehog is a lying sonofabitch. Why did his parents miss their planned parenthood appointment? That tattooed asshole is a disgrace to every citizen in the USA.

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5 replies
SilverBrat's avatar
SilverBrat
2h

They’re lying about everything, so why should we believe either number?

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