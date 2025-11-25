Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob's avatar
Bob
4h

Since trump became the president there is optimism and joy.

Trump is a great business man.

Trump is great negotiator he’s Winning at every turn.

Trump is bring down inflation and making things more affordable for the common people

Trump is a billionaire therefore cannot be bought he’s working for the common man.

Trump is peacemaker a real humanitarian.

Trump is systematically taking down the deep state.

Trump is loving and kind to small children and small fluffy animals.

Trump is just a great guy.

Trump is a humble man.

What a Guy!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
kim's avatar
kim
3h

Very unhealthy and totally fake. All based on credit and just print more dollars and make our currency more worthless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture