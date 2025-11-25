Lions. Weigh In Here.
From Greg M
Lions…
Below is a poll I am running.
Weigh in here by clicking on the image below. It will be interesting to see what people over on YouTube are saying/thinking.
(Click on the image below).
Lions…
Below is a poll I am running.
Weigh in here by clicking on the image below. It will be interesting to see what people over on YouTube are saying/thinking.
(Click on the image below).
No posts
Since trump became the president there is optimism and joy.
Trump is a great business man.
Trump is great negotiator he’s Winning at every turn.
Trump is bring down inflation and making things more affordable for the common people
Trump is a billionaire therefore cannot be bought he’s working for the common man.
Trump is peacemaker a real humanitarian.
Trump is systematically taking down the deep state.
Trump is loving and kind to small children and small fluffy animals.
Trump is just a great guy.
Trump is a humble man.
What a Guy!!
Very unhealthy and totally fake. All based on credit and just print more dollars and make our currency more worthless.