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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
4d

Throw more worthless fiat currency at a problem Trump-a-Turd started in the first place makes zero sense.

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NorwichGrad's avatar
NorwichGrad
4d

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions."

I live in a farming community. I get my beef and pork from a farmer down the road.

On one hand, I hear America loses 60 family farms a day. Wow. That's a lot. I don't want to see farms disappear.

On the other hand, we know what happens when gubmint gets involved. Anything gubmint touches it turns to crap.

The answer is more freedom and liberty, and a lot less tyranny and gubmint encroachment.

And of course we see nothing but debt and gubmint expansion.

This will not end well. That much I know.

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