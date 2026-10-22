Lions. Weigh In Here. Are You FOR, Or AGAINST Trump’s $8 Billion Dollar Farm Bailout?Gregory MannarinoOct 22, 2026959730ShareLions.Are you for, or against Trumps $8 Billion Dollar Farm Bailout?Weigh in here Lions.GM959730SharePreviousNext
Throw more worthless fiat currency at a problem Trump-a-Turd started in the first place makes zero sense.
"The road to hell is paved with good intentions."
I live in a farming community. I get my beef and pork from a farmer down the road.
On one hand, I hear America loses 60 family farms a day. Wow. That's a lot. I don't want to see farms disappear.
On the other hand, we know what happens when gubmint gets involved. Anything gubmint touches it turns to crap.
The answer is more freedom and liberty, and a lot less tyranny and gubmint encroachment.
And of course we see nothing but debt and gubmint expansion.
This will not end well. That much I know.