Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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MJB's avatar
MJB
1h

That f*cking narcissistic megalomaniac asshole!

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Zack Daggit's avatar
Zack Daggit
1h

We may as well carve out the image of Homer Simpson as well.

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