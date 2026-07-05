Lions. (Weigh In Here). H.R.792 - To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
From Greg M
Lions… This bill directs the National Park Service to add the figure of President Donald Trump to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The memorial currently displays figures of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
Thoughts?
Comments?
That f*cking narcissistic megalomaniac asshole!
We may as well carve out the image of Homer Simpson as well.