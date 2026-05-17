Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John Ponsiglione's avatar
John Ponsiglione
4h

I have no problem with them getting a payday for being unjustly imprisoned. That said it should come from the assets of those that imprisoned them. Individuals working for the government should not be able to use the government as a liability shield for their crimes and the taxpayer as a slush fund.

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BD's avatar
BD
4h

Maybe trump should pay for it.

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