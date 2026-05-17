Lions.

Trump/The DOJ is finalizing a deal to create a $1.776 billion compensation fund overseen by a "Truth and Justice Commission." As a key part of this… the Jan. 6 defendants/rioters would be eligible for a BIG payday. Roughly 1,500 people who were charged in connection with January 6.

As we know. President Trump issued full pardons to approximately 1,500 individuals who were charged or convicted for their participation in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. ALL would be eligible for a payout…

Lions… The proposed payout would come from the Treasury Department’s Judgment Fund, which is normally used to pay court judgments and settlements against the federal government.

Lions. Taxpayers paid for the prosecutions, Trump pardoned them.

Now Trump wants taxpayers, YOU, to pay the defendants.

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM