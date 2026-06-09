Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
4h

Trump is literally the worst President in US history.

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
4h

Were fighting wars Greg, said the peace president who never said he wasnt going to get us into any. Of course we cant fund this or social programs, we got wars to fight. He also has to siphon off as much money to his PDF file friends as possible.

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