Lions. A job training program for low income older adults is set to lose funding under Trump’s proposed budget for 2027.

A total of $395 million in funding for the entire Senior Community Service Employment Program was cut in the proposed 2027 budget.

Trump said this program “has served as an earmark to leftists.” Meanwhile, many of these seniors were Trump supporters.

About 21–22 million voters age 65+ voted for Trump in the last election.

Simple question. Should funding for this program be eliminated?

GM