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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Raymond Vincent Ranalletta's avatar
Raymond Vincent Ranalletta
1h

He was picked by a protector of pedophiles. What more do you gotta know?

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Ready in North Florida's avatar
Ready in North Florida
1h

I’m so over all of it. All crooks

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