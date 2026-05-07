Lions. Trump’s pick for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

This is what’s happening… and IMO, it goes directly to Warsh credibility, conflicts of interest, and transparency.

Warsh, seeking the Fed. Chair, filed a 69 page financial disclosure showing assets well over $100 million.

Including investments worth more than $50 million in funds which he claims to have “confidentiality agreements.”

Lions… here again, the public is being asked to trust the next possible Fed chair, while parts of his vast wealth are protected via confidentiality agreements.

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM