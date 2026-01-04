Lions... Weigh In Here. Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies — the biggest anywhere in the world — go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure,” Trump said in a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
“Let’s start making money for the country,” Trump said.
Thoughts? Comments?
GM
Translation: us oil companies will loot and plunder Venezuela’s natural resources including crude oil
That country being Israel.