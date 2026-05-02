Lions... Weigh In Here. Thoughts? Comments? Approve? Disapprove?
From Greg M
The Pentagon announced deals with major AI/tech firms including Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, OpenAI, Reflection, and SpaceX to bring AI capabilities into classified systems.
The Pentagon memo says the U.S. military must become an “AI-first warfighting force across all components, from front to back.” Redesigning military processes and operational concepts around AI.
Lions. Weigh in here.
Thoughts?
Comments?
I’m pulling cash out of the bank like it’s going out of style . Every day 3 k buying gold . Fixing my old cars . Trying to buy more old cars
Skynet is now science fact not fiction …. What could possibly go wrong?….WTF