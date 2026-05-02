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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Saumil Sabhaya's avatar
Saumil Sabhaya
1h

I’m pulling cash out of the bank like it’s going out of style . Every day 3 k buying gold . Fixing my old cars . Trying to buy more old cars

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
1h

Skynet is now science fact not fiction …. What could possibly go wrong?….WTF

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