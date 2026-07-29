Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
19m

There is so much smoke up my ass, lumps of carbon are coming out of my mouth.

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
21m

No end to corruption. Sweep all issues under the rug. Sheeple in the US are stupid and gullible.

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