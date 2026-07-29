Lions. Weigh In Here... Thoughts? Comments? What's Going On Here...
From Greg M
Lions…
The Pentagon has moved four US deaths, so far, and dozens of wounded from the official Iran war category…. into a new classification called “Overseas Operations.”
The Pentagon is arguing that the combat operation in Iran had formally ended.
Therefore………. these dead and wounded military personnel are not directly US/Iran war casualties, but part of an “Overseas Operation.”
With that, The Pentagon denies that the change is intended to obscure/cover up casualties.
What are your thoughts on this?
GM
There is so much smoke up my ass, lumps of carbon are coming out of my mouth.
No end to corruption. Sweep all issues under the rug. Sheeple in the US are stupid and gullible.