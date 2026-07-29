Lions…

The Pentagon has moved four US deaths, so far, and dozens of wounded from the official Iran war category…. into a new classification called “Overseas Operations.”

The Pentagon is arguing that the combat operation in Iran had formally ended.

Therefore………. these dead and wounded military personnel are not directly US/Iran war casualties, but part of an “Overseas Operation.”

With that, The Pentagon denies that the change is intended to obscure/cover up casualties.

What are your thoughts on this?

GM