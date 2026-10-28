Lions. Weigh In Here. Thoughts? Comments?From Greg MGregory MannarinoOct 28, 2026531019ShareShout Out To The Wine Press.Trump is banning the term "Artificial Intelligence" and replacing it with SUPER INTELLIGENCE. Thoughts?531019SharePrevious
I work with AI constantly. Both terms are entirely stupid and inaccurate. AI does not have intelligence of any sort. It does not "know" or "understand" anything. It is a highly efficient map of word correlations (or pixel correlations, in the case of visual AI) coupled with a prediction engine. When you speak to it, and it replies, think of it as checking a giant database of human conversations, finding the closest thing to what you just said, and picking the most common answer human B would say. That's it. That's all it's doing, just word prediction.
He's gay !