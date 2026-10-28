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Adam's avatar
Adam
6h

I work with AI constantly. Both terms are entirely stupid and inaccurate. AI does not have intelligence of any sort. It does not "know" or "understand" anything. It is a highly efficient map of word correlations (or pixel correlations, in the case of visual AI) coupled with a prediction engine. When you speak to it, and it replies, think of it as checking a giant database of human conversations, finding the closest thing to what you just said, and picking the most common answer human B would say. That's it. That's all it's doing, just word prediction.

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Larry Rusk's avatar
Larry Rusk
6h

He's gay !

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