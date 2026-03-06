Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
3h

The US and israeli government just bombed the home of my friends in Iran. They were saffron farmers. Not terrorists, not a violent bone between any of them. Just farmers. My tax dollars just paid for the murder of my friend, his wife, his mother, and their 3 daughters. I feel like I want to puke

Reply
Share
4 replies
Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
3h

He does not know Jesus.

Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture