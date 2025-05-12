Lions…
President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is set to go public on the Nasdaq through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.
Shares of Gryphon were up more than 300% Monday.
The combined company, American Bitcoin, will trade under the ticker symbol “ABTC,” with the transaction expected to close as early as the third quarter of 2025.
Existing stockholders of American Bitcoin, including the president’s two eldest sons, will own about 98% of the new entity.
Would, or ARE YOU, considering to invest in this company?
I voted for Trump to put a stop to the Socialists Democrats agenda. I did NOT vote for Trump to
line himself and the family by the millions. If this is NOT a conflict of interest, I don't know what is.
This is just disgusting.
The family of grifters.
Geez when will those in the trump cult snap out of their trance?
Maybe the twelfth of never.