President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is set to go public on the Nasdaq through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

Shares of Gryphon were up more than 300% Monday.

The combined company, American Bitcoin, will trade under the ticker symbol “ABTC,” with the transaction expected to close as early as the third quarter of 2025.

Existing stockholders of American Bitcoin, including the president’s two eldest sons, will own about 98% of the new entity.

Would, or ARE YOU, considering to invest in this company?

GM