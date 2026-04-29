(The Military Times)- Donald Trump received five draft “deferments” during the Vietnam War, allowing him to avoid military service. These consisted of four educational deferments while attending college, and one medical deferment in 1968 for reported "bone spurs" in his heels.

Dr. Larry Braunstein, the podiatrist who signed off on the 1968 Trump diagnosis of bone spurs, provided the diagnosis as a "favor" to Trump’s father, Fred Trump.

So now the 5 time draft dodger posted this picture of himself… Thoughts?