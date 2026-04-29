Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter A Belessis's avatar
Peter A Belessis
1h

As a Vietnam War veteran ( 1971- infantry), I am disgusted. They send our young men to wars, that they or their families, never have to fight in.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
1h

Once a FRAUD ALWAYS A FRAUD ,ITS TRUMP SILVER SPOON SYNDROME.DOESNT HAVE A CLUE WHAT REALITY IS

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture