Lions!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

While we slept, THEY moved. They pushed through corporate-run stablecoin legislation… handing control of your money, your future, your freedom to Wall Street, the Fed, and Babylon's digital cage.

This is not a CBDC… it’s WORSE.

A Fed-sanctioned token system issued by mega-corporations surveilled, controlled, and tracked from the shadows. WITH NO OVERSIGHT! At least with a CBDC there would be Congressional Oversight! But with this privatized token currency/stablecoin… THERE IS NOTHING. We were not even asked if this is what WE the People want!!!!!!!!!!

Instead… they did it under cover of darkness, while the people were distracted. This is not democracy. This was a coordinated abomination.

Lions… NOW IS THE TIME TO ROAR.

Call your Representatives.

Flood social media… especially Trump’s Truth Social.

Let them know WE SEE YOU.

This is the moment to rise, not freeze. This is how digital chains are forged… And if we do not act now, we will wear them.

GM