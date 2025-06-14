Lions…

I have ONE job, and that is to connect the dots to the best of my ability. Now with that, things can change as dynamics change.

Below I have put together a timeline of sorts, to keep us all ahead of the curve, and this is what I got. (Please feel free to agree/disagree with all or part of this. PLEASE COMMENT either way. I and I are stronger together.

What I See Coming (Late 2026–2027).

1. Debt Spiral Collapse, Dollar Confidence Crisis.

By end of 2026 or into 2027, the US debt servicing costs will devour “the budget.” Expect VAST debt expansion up until that time via every mechanism imaginable.

FACT…Foreign nations will increasingly de-dollarize. This could trigger a monetary confidence crisis. You may see the US dollar rapidly devalue, or even lose its global reserve status. Gold, silver, and real assets may surge… but bread and fuel will not be affordable for most.

2. Lockdowns or “Emergencies” to Reset Control.

A new manufactured “event” may be triggered. Ex. plan-demic, climate scam, false flags/war, digital crisis of one kind or another, used to lock the people down, justify more surveillance, or restrict movement. These may coincide with central bank digital currency (CBDC) rollout or forced ID systems. A new “patriotism” or “sacrifice for safety.”

3. AI + Tech Merger with Governance.

By 2026–27, AI will be fully integrated directly into legal, economic, and security systems. They will sell it as “efficiency” or “protection.”

4. Geopolitical Conflict, Trigger Event? (Speculating).

Middle East flashpoint?

Taiwan/China conflict?

Domestic unrest in the US following a staged (s)election crisis?

Something will be used as justification to declare emergency powers. Many will believe it’s real.

Why End of 2026?

Because that is when the systems start to break openly, IMO, based on the current dynamics.

Right now? They're cracking quietly, but by late 2026 into 2027… it may be undeniable.

