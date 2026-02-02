(CNBC)- Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates purchased a secret 49% stake in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial.

A government official and top royal from the United Arab Emirates purchased a $500 million stake in the Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture last year, months before the Trump administration greenlit the sale of advanced AI chips to the UAE.

The deal was signed by Eric Trump in the days before his father’s second inauguration as president.