LIONS. What You Are About To Read Here... Do So With An Open Mind. (A Word Of Caution... Not Everyone, NOT EVEN SOME LIONS, Will Be Able To Handle This One).
From Greg M
Lions. Our country, OUR WORLD, its middle class, is not merely “under pressure” by some random events leading to an economic wipeout and more war.
ITS BEING HARVESTED.
It is being crushed to its bones… not by some comedy of errors, nor mistakes, but by a deliberate life-erasure unholy thing.
Lions. The things, and they are THINGS, which are destroying ou…