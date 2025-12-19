Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
6h

I hardly even care anymore, this country’s done for. I wanna be out of the US by 2030. If people wanna waste a million bucks to get on a sinking ship, that’s their issue

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PBinAB's avatar
PBinAB
6h

Just want to thank you Greg for all your wisdom through the years. I live in Alberta and started stacking silver, based on your advice, when it was $11/ounce. Today, it reached over $90 Cdn. If there are other Canadians on your channel, I would be happy to help you create a business to business feature for us stuck here in Soviet Canada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture